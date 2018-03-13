SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - The political composition of the New Mexico House of Representatives is at stake as major party candidates file to run in June primary elections.

The Secretary of State’s Office on Tuesday was collecting signature petitions from candidates seeking election or re-election to the House of Representatives and the Public Regulation Commission that oversees investor-owned utilities, the transportation industry and telecommunications. Three commission seats out of five are up for election.

The House has 70 seats, with a 38-seat majority controlled by Democrats. Republicans last won a House majority in 2014 elections, interrupting six decades of Democratic control. Senate elections take place in 2020.

The Libertarian Party also will appear on primary ballots as a major party after failed presidential candidate Gary Johnson won more than 5 percent of the 2016 vote.

