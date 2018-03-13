Rep. Devin Nunes said Tuesday the House Intelligence Committee decided to end its investigation into President Trump and Russian collusion after interviewing “many dozens” of witnesses with no results.

“We did find clear links between the Russians and the Hillary Clinton campaign, which no one seems to care about,” Mr. Nunes, California Republican, said on Fox News.

The chairman of the House Intelligence Committee stepped away from the investigation after a meeting at the White House last spring brought his ability to lead the investigation into question.

He said at the time that he had evidence indicating that Trump Tower was wiretapped, but the Justice Department said there was no evidence of that claim. Mr. Nunes was investigated by the House Ethics Committee for his decision to tell the White House about this information, but it wrapped in December.

He said that the investigation into the possible abuses in the FISA system will continue to be investigated.

“What we’re closing now is, just look, there’s no collusion, and so this agreement that we had on the Intelligence Committee — the so-called four corners agreement — we’ve closed that down because there’s nothing there. If we find something new we’ll open it back up,” Mr. Nunes explained.

