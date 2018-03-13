President Trump fired Secretary of State Rex W. Tillerson unceremoniously Tuesday and replaced him with CIA Director Mike Pompeo.

“Mike Pompeo, Director of the CIA, will become our new Secretary of State. He will do a fantastic job!” the president tweeted. “Thank you to Rex Tillerson for his service!”

Speaking to reporters at the White House as he departed for California, Mr. Trump said he and Mr. Tillerson had numerous disagreements over the past 14 months.

“Rex and I have been talking about this for a long time,” the president said. “We disagreed on things, like the Iran [nuclear] deal. I think it’s terrible. I guess he thought it’s OK. I wanted to either break it or do something, and he felt a little bit differently. We were not really thinking the same. It was a different mindset.”

The president added, “I think Rex will be much happier now.”

As for Mr. Pompeo, the president said, “I respect his intellect. We have a very good relationship — for whatever reason, chemistry.”

The announcement came barely four hours after Mr. Tillerson returned to Washington a day early from a diplomatic mission to Africa. A Tillerson spokesman said the president never explained to Mr. Tillerson the reason he was fired, and that Mr. Tillerson had wanted to stay in job.

“The secretary had every intention of staying, because of critical progress made in national security,” said Undersecretary of State Steve Goldstein. “The secretary did not speak to the president and is unaware of the reason.”

The president also announced that Deputy CIA Director Gina Haspel will become the new director, and the first woman so chosen. Both Mr. Pompeo and Ms. Haspel will require Senate confirmation.

“Congratulations to all!” the president said.

There was frequent friction between the president and Mr. Tillerson. The move comes after the secretary of State asserted Monday night that Russia “clearly” was responsible for the poisoning of a former British spy, a statement that went well beyond comments from the White House.

Mr. Trump did say that he will speak with British Prime Minister Theresa May later Tuesday and could very well accept Russia’s culpability for the attack.

During his Africa trip, Mr. Tillerson also had been downplaying the startling news that Mr. Trump had accepted an invitation for an historic meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

A senior White House official said of the timing of Mr. Tillerson’s ouster, “The president wanted to make sure to have his new team in place in advance of the upcoming talks with North Korea and various ongoing trade negotiations.”

Mr. Trump made the surprising acknowledgement Tuesday that he’s accepted North Korea’s invitation without speaking about it to Mr. Tillerson, who had been out of the country.

Mr. Tillerson, the former ExxonMobil CEO, has had a rocky tenure as secretary of state over the past year, spiked by tensions between himself and the White House and speculation on multiple occasions that Mr. Trump may have grown frustrated with him.

The two men have not seen eye-to-eye on various foreign policy challenges, most notably last year when Mr. Tillerson stood up for the tiny Persian Gulf nation of Qatar in its spat with Saudi Arabia, which Mr. Trump was seen to be backing.

Mr. Tillerson also reportedly referred to the president as a “moron” last year, prompting Mr. Trump to respond that he’d beat the secretary of State in an IQ test.

Some national security insiders, meanwhile, have mused during recent months that Mr. Pompeo might be a stronger fit for secretary of state because of his focus on the North Korea crisis.

One of Mr. Pompeo’s signature moves as CIA director was the creation last year of a Korea Mission Center focused on examining the North Korean missile threat and how best to manage the crisis.

The president offered glowing praise for Mr. Pompeo and Ms. Haspel.

But commenting on Mr. Tillerson, the president said only, “I want to thank Rex Tillerson for his service. A great deal has been accomplished over the last fourteen months, and I wish him and his family well.”

Mr. Trump said Mr. Pompeo “has earned the praise of members in both parties by strengthening our intelligence gathering, modernizing our defensive and offensive capabilities, and building close ties with our friends and allies in the international intelligence community,” the president said in a statement. “I have gotten to know Mike very well over the past 14 months, and I am confident he is the right person for the job at this critical juncture.”

He said Mr. Pompeo “will continue our program of restoring America’s standing in the world, strengthening our alliances, confronting our adversaries, and seeking the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.”

The president has accepted an invitation, conveyed by South Korea, to meet with Mr. Kim within the next two months to discuss denuclearization. The sensitive diplomacy would be the first face-to-face meeting between the leaders of the U.S. and North Korea, which claims to have missiles capable of striking anywhere in the mainland U.S.

Mr. Trump said Mr. Pompeo’s “experience in the military, Congress, and as leader of the CIA have prepared him well for his new role, and I urge his swift confirmation.”

He said Ms. Haspel will set a “historic milestone” if confirmed for the CIA post.

“Mike and Gina have worked together for more than a year, and have developed a great mutual respect,” Mr. Trump said.

Mr. Pompeo said in a statement that he is “deeply grateful” to the president for the new opportunity.

“His leadership has made America safer, and I look forward to representing him and the American people to the rest of the world to further America’s prosperity,” Mr. Pompeo said. “If confirmed, I look forward to guiding the world’s finest diplomatic corps in formulating and executing the president’s foreign policy.”

He said the CIA “will continue to thrive under the leadership of Gina Haspel.”

Ms. Haspel, a CIA officer for 30 years, said she is “humbled” by the president’s confidence in her.

“If confirmed, I look forward to providing President Trump the outstanding intelligence support he has grown to expect during his first year in office,” she said.

Former CIA Director John Brennan and human-rights groups said Ms. Haspel will face questions from the Senate about her role in overseeing the agency’s waterboarding and rendition programs in the aftermath of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. She reportedly ran a secret “blacksite” in Thailand.

“She was involved in a very, very controversial program,” Mr. Brennan said on MSNBC. “I know that the Senate confirmation process will look at that very closely. I do think there’s going to be close scrutiny given to her nomination. But I do think at the end of the day she will be confirmed and should be confirmed.”

Mr. Brennan, who led the agency under President Barack Obama and has been a vocal critic of Mr. Trump, said Ms. Haspel “has a lot of integrity.”

“She has tried to carry out her duties at CIA to the best of her ability, even when CIA was asked to do some very difficult things in very challenging times,” he said.

Human Rights First said Ms. Haspel “oversaw the agency’s torture and rendition program, one of the bleakest chapters in our nation’s history.”

“No one who had a hand in torturing individuals deserves to ever hold public office again, let alone lead an agency,” said Raha Wala, a spokeswoman for the group. “To allow someone who had a direct hand in this illegal, immoral, and counterproductive program is to willingly forget our nation’s dark history with torture.”

The group also asserted that Ms. Haspel “participated in efforts to destroy video documentation of these harsh interrogations.”

Mr. Brennan said the waterboarding of terrorism detainees under the administration of President George W. Bush had been deemed legal at the time.

“Don’t forget the detention interrogation program was authorized by the president of the United States, and deemed lawful by the Department of Justice,” he said. “Gina is a very competent professional who I think deserves the chance to take the helm at CIA. I just hope that in this administration, where loyalty seems to be the highest priority, that Gina speaks truth to power and represents the CIA in an apolitical, nonpartisan and objective way.”

• Sally Persons and S.A. Miller contributed to this article.



