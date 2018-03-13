Former Gov. Ed Rendell said Tuesday that the special election in Pennsylvania will show whether President Trump has the power to recruit support for Republican candidates.

“If Donald Trump cannot bring out voters who are favorably inclined to him to vote for Republican congressional candidates in this district, what’s going to happen to them in suburban Philadelphia or suburban Cleveland or suburban Detroit? They’re going to get killed,” Mr. Rendell, Pennsylvania Democrat, said on CNN.

Republican Rick Saccone is currently running in the special House race against Democrat Conor Lamb in Pennsylvania’s 18th Congressional District. The seat was previously occupied by former Rep. Tim Murphy, who stepped down after reportedly asking his mistress to have an abortion when he believed she was pregnant.

The race is considered to be close, despite being represented by Mr. Murphy, a Republican, since 2002.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.