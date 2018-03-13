ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The embattled chairman of the Democratic Party of New Mexico has resigned.

Richard Ellenberg announced his resignation in a letter Tuesday following a state party convention where he was accused of questioning the credibility of sexual misconduct allegations against a union leader.

Ellenberg also had faced criticism for his response to a Democratic Party of New Mexico vice chair’s claim that she was a target of unwanted sexual advances by a party official.

Ellenberg says he regretted the way he managed complaints of women who have come forward about sexual harassment.

Other say Ellenberg oversaw a “slanted” process over delegates that favored certain candidates this weekend.

The resignation comes before midterm elections where New Mexico Democrats are hopeful at winning back the governor’s seat and capturing more Legislative seats.

