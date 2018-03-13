MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Gun-rights activists in Vermont are calling for an “emergency appeal” of supporters while several proposed gun regulations move through the Legislature.

The Vermont Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs is encouraging hunters and other sportsmen to wear orange and spend Tuesday afternoon lobbying legislators for “no new gun laws.” The Burlington Free Press reports the group supports a measure that would allow authorities to remove weapons from people deemed to be at extreme risk of violence or self-harm.

The group opposes measures that would require background checks for private gun sales and a measure that would give police discretion to remove guns from people who are arrested on domestic violence charges.

Students who support gun restrictions and the group Gun Sense Vermont are planning a candlelight vigil Tuesday evening.

___

Information from: The Burlington Free Press, http://www.burlingtonfreepress.com

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.