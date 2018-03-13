John McEntee, longtime body man for President Trump, was escorted out of the White House on Monday, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Mr. McEntee is among Mr. Trump’s longest-serving aides, having joined the campaign as a volunteer in 2015 and quickly rising within the organization. He was fired for a “unspecified security issue,” according to the report.

The president’s personal aide is joining Mr. Trump’s re-election campaign.

