LAS VEGAS (AP) - Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt has filed documents to run as a Republican for governor.

Laxalt made it official Tuesday at the Secretary of State’s office in Las Vegas, ahead of a June 12 primary that will pit him against state Treasurer Dan Schwartz and several other lesser-known GOP candidates.

Clark County Commission Chairman Steve Sisolak (SIHS’-oh-lahk) and Commissioner Chris Giunchigliani (joon-kihl-ee-AHN’-ee) are the best-known Democratic nominees in the campaign to replace term-limited Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval.

Candidates’ filings are due by Friday.

Adam Laxalt won election as the state’s top law enforcement official in 2014.

He’s a former U.S. Navy judge advocate general who served in Iraq and later taught law at the United States Naval Academy.

His grandfather, Paul Laxalt, was a Republican Nevada governor and U.S. senator.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.