Prosecutors in Florida said Tuesday they will seek the death penalty for Nikolas Cruz, the accused shooter in the high school massacre last month.

Mr. Cruz, 19, has been charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder. He is accused of using an AR-15 to open fire on Majory Stoneman Douglas High School. Mr. Cruz reportedly had a history of disturbing and violent behavior and had recently lost his adoptive mother to illness in November.



The mass shooting led to a nationwide movement on both gun control and school safety. Gov. Rick Scott and the Florida Legislature passed a safety initiative last week and President Trump has also assembled a commission to examine how the government can act better to protect schools.

