WASHINGTON (AP) - Notable firings and resignations from President Donald Trump’s White House since he took office on Jan. 20, 2017.

- March 13: Secretary of State Rex Tillerson

- March 12: Special assistant and personal aide to the president John McEntee

- March 6, 2018: Economic adviser Gary Cohn

- Feb. 28, 2018: Communications director Hope Hicks

- Feb. 27, 2018: Deputy communications director Josh Raffel

- Feb. 7, 2018: Staff secretary Rob Porter

- Dec. 13, 2017: Communications director for the White House Office of Public Liaison Omarosa Manigault Newman

- Dec. 8, 2017: Deputy national security adviser Dina Powell

- Sept. 29, 2017: Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price

- Aug. 25, 2017: National security aide Sebastian Gorka

- Aug. 18, 2017: Chief strategist Steve Bannon

- July 31, 2017: Communications director Anthony Scaramucci

- July 28, 2017: Chief of staff Reince Priebus

- July 21, 2017: Press secretary Sean Spicer

- May 30, 2017: Communications director Michael Dubke

- May 9, 2017: FBI Director James Comey

- March 30, 2017: Deputy chief of staff Katie Walsh

- Feb. 13, 2017: National security adviser Michael Flynn

