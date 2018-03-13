Republican candidate Rick Saccone said Tuesday that he’s confident strong turnout will push him over the winning edge in the Pennsylvania special election.

“I relish being the underdog. That’s good,” Mr. Saccone, Pennsylvania Republican, said on Fox News.

“We have a great ground game, and we’re working on that,” he added.

When asked why he thought he was underperforming in a district held by Republicans since 2002, Mr. Saccone said the lack of incumbent made the race more competitive.

“It’s natural that the Dems would try to pour everything into it to try and take that seat,” he said.

Mr. Saccone is currently running in the special House race against Democrat Conor Lamb in Pennsylvania’s 18th Congressional District. The seat was previously occupied by former Rep. Tim Murphy, who stepped down after reportedly asking his mistress to have an abortion when he believed she was pregnant.

President Trump visited the district over the weekend to throw his own endorsement behind Mr. Saccone. The race in the area is expected to be closer than anticipated, considering that Mr. Trump won there by 20 points less than two years ago.

