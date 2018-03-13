A group of senators on Tuesday said Congress needs to act on legislation that would provide grant money for school emergency response efforts, as the House prepares to vote on its version as soon as Wednesday — the one-month anniversary of the Parkland school massacre.

The STOP School Violence Act, sponsored by Sen. Orrin G. Hatch, provides for about $1 billion in grant money over 10 years to fund school programs to train officials to spot warning signs and to develop school threat assessment and crisis intervention teams, among other items.

“There are things that we agree on, and the notion that we should do everything we can to put in place systems to identify and to stop someone before they commit an act of violence … is something we can all agree on,” Sen. Marco Rubio, Florida Republican, said at a news conference just outside the U.S. Capitol building.

Sen. Bill Nelson, Florida Democrat, said it’s important that lawmakers act.

“It’s important that we get something done and get something done in a bipartisan way,” Mr. Nelson said.

Joining the senators were Ryan Petty, whose daughter Alaina was killed in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High shooting last month, Patrick Petty, Alaina’s brother, and Kyle Kashuv, a student at Stoneman Douglas who survived the Feb. 14 attack.

“I wish we had had the Stop Violence Act a month ago,” Ryan Petty said. “Imagine how different the 17 families who lost loved ones that day [would] be feeling right now.”

The House is slated to vote on a similar version of the legislation on Wednesday.

“Hopefully that continues to give us some momentum to get it done,” Mr. Rubio said.

In addition to Mr. Hatch’s bill, senators have offered a number of legislative proposals in an attempt to respond to the Stoneman Douglas shooting.

Mr. Rubio and Mr. Nelson are also pushing legislation that would incentivize states to develop laws allowing family members or law enforcement to petition a court to suspend someone’s gun rights if they’re a potential danger to themselves or others.

Sen. John Cornyn, Texas Republican, said this week that a bill he’s pushing with Sen. Chris Murphy, Connecticut Democrat, to incentive states and federal agencies to share more records with the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) now has 64 Senate co-sponsors, which would be enough to break a potential filibuster.

But it’s unclear when any of the measures could receive floor time for debate or a possible vote in the Senate.

The House passed a bill last year that paired the background check language in the “Fix NICS” bill with a broad expansion of concealed carry rights that likely could not pass the Senate.

House Speaker Paul D. Ryan has said the Senate should take up the whole bill, and that the House would weigh its options if that doesn’t happen. Conservatives believe they have a commitment from House leadership that the “Fix NICS” measure would not be decoupled from the concealed carry language.

