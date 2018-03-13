INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The Latest on the closing days of the Indiana 2018 legislative session (all times local):

6:15 p.m.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has signed a bill into law that effectively bans the practice of eyeball tattooing.

The measure signed Tuesday will take effect at the beginning of July and was sponsored by Republican Indianapolis Sen. John Ruckelshaus. He proposed it after a flurry of news reports last fall about a Canadian model who had major complications from getting her eyes tattooed purple.

Tattooists will be prohibited under the law from coloring the whites of an individual’s eyes. An exception would be made for procedures done by licensed health care professionals. The bill imposes a fine of up to $10,000 per violation.

Oklahoma is the only other state with a similar law.

5 p.m.

Indiana’s legislative session is hurtling to its planned midweek close, with lawmakers putting off much of their final work until the final day.

Legislators informally agreed during joint committee meetings to proposals that would boost school safety funding and lift the state’s ban on granting professional occupation licenses to young immigrants referred to as “Dreamers.”

But the Senate abruptly adjourned Tuesday afternoon with a crush of bills that still need final approval from both chambers. They won’t be back until Wednesday, the session’s final day.

Republican leaders say they were making progress on proposals for eliminating handgun licensing fees and making changes to the leadership of the state’s workforce development programs.

Other issues still in play include legislation allowing Ball State University to take over Muncie schools, a measure giving parents more control over sex education and a stopgap school funding bill.

2:28 p.m.

Indiana lawmakers are putting the finishing touches on proposals to boost school safety funding and to lift the state’s ban on granting professional occupation licenses to young immigrants referred to as “Dreamers.”

But several other key issues have yet to be resolved before the legislative session adjourns for the year on Wednesday.

Negotiations were continuing on proposals for eliminating handgun licensing fees and making changes to the leadership of the state’s workforce development programs.

Other issues still in play include legislation allowing Ball State University to take over Muncie schools, a measure giving parents more control over sex education and a stopgap school funding bill.

Lawmakers, meanwhile, spent much of Tuesday giving speeches and honoring those who were retiring from the Legislature.

