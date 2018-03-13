Sen. Tom Cotton said Tuesday that President Trump’s choice to lead the CIA will likely face questions about her position on torture, but he said those questions should not hold her back

“I think the universal respect she commands within the CIA and the broader intelligence community, to include from some of the Obama intelligence officials, just goes to show what good hands the CIA will be in,” Mr. Cotton, Arkansas Republican, said on Fox News.

CIA Deputy Director Gina Haspel ran a “black site” facility where those suspected of terrorism were held and “enhanced interrogation techniques” were pioneered during the Bush administration, according to watchdog groups.

Current CIA Director Mike Pompeo has been tapped to replace Secretary of State Rex W. Tillerson, who Mr. Trump fired early Tuesday.

“I think Mike is going to be a great secretary of state. I’m very close to Mike from our time in the House together and as a member of the Senate intel committee and Mike as the CIA director,” Mr. Cotton said.

Both appointments are subject to Senate confirmation.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.