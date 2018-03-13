President Trump said Tuesday that conservative commentator Larry Kudlow has a “very good chance” of becoming his next chief economic adviser.

“I’m looking at Larry Kudlow very strongly,” Mr. Trump said. “I’ve known him a long time. We don’t agree on everything but in this case I think that’s good. I want to have a divergent opinion.”

Mr. Kudlow, an economic analyst who previously hosted a CNBC show, was an early supporter of Mr. Trump’s presidential run. He helped write Mr. Trump’s tax cut plan during the campaign.

Mr. Kudlow would replace outgoing National Economic Council Director Gary Cohn. His departure from the West Wing was announced last week and followed his break with Mr. Trump over the president’s plan to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum.

Mr. Trump said he was talking to many candidates but Mr. Kudlow had a “very good chance.”

“We agree on most. He now has come around to believing in tariffs as a negotiating point,” the president said. “You know, I am renegotiating trade deals and without tariffs we would not do nearly as well.”

