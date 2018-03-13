The Space Cadets want you!

President Trump said Tuesday that he was considering the creation of a “space force” to extend U.S. military power into the final frontier.

“Think of it, a Space Force,” Mr. Trump told troops at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego.

He said the U.S. was developing new rockets to send craft into space and that people would soon be on Mars, a future that he said would not have been possible if his Democratic opponent had won in 2016.

“We are spending a lot and we have a lot of private money coming in,” he told the troops, later adding, “We are going to protect people all over the world.”

