The Trump administration has requested Congress move to strip sanctuary cities of federal grants in the spending bill due by the end of next week, a government official said Tuesday.

The official briefed reporters aboard Air Force One as President Trump jetted to California to review the prototypes for his border wall.

“We are 100 percent committed to challenging sanctuary cities. We will be successful,” the official said.

But lawmakers on Capitol Hill have expressed skepticism about pressing the issue in the “omnibus” spending bill due by March 23, fearing it would spark a government shutdown showdown with Democrats.

Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer said he wasn’t drawing any red lines at this point, and wouldn’t categorically rule out funding for Trump priorities like the border wall, but did say Democrats don’t think the wall is a good idea.

“I don’t think the wall is border security and we will fight for real border security, not fake border security,” the New York Democrat said.

