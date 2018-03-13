NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) - Less than a month before service was to begin, a Virginia airport has lost a twice-weekly flight that would have been destined for South Carolina.

Elite Airways President John Pearsall said in a statement Friday that not enough travelers were interested in the route between Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport and Myrtle Beach. Tickets for flights set to start April 6 have been fully refunded.

Nonstop jet service had just been announced in January, with Pearsall saying the airline “has always believed in the greater Newport News area.” In 2016, the airline announced service from the airport to Newark and Long Island, but then postponed those plans indefinitely because of a scandal involving the Peninsula Airport Commission.

Still, Pearsall said Friday, the airline is exploring routes from Newport News to Florida.

