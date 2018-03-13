Wendy Davis is leaving the door open to succeeding Cecile Richards as the next president of Planned Parenthood.

The one-time Texas gubernatorial candidate sidestepped when asked about the possibility of heading the nation’s largest abortion provider Monday on Politico’s Women Rule podcast.

“Planned Parenthood and the mission of Planned Parenthood — the health care provided by Planned Parenthood — is always going to be part of the core of who I am,” Ms. Davis said. “I’m so proud that I’ve had an opportunity to travel all over this country and help Planned Parenthood affiliates to be successful.”

Politico reported that there has been “lots of chatter behind-the-scenes” about Ms. Davis taking the helm of the abortion giant.

Ms. Davis, a former Democratic state senator, rose to national prominence when she staged an 11-hour filibuster to block a bill banning abortions after 20 weeks’ gestation.

After her failed run for governor, she launched the women’s advocacy organization Deeds Not Words.

Ms. Davis is seen as an attractive successor to Ms. Richards because of her fundraising prowess and national political network.

Ms. Richards announced in January that this will be her last year as Planned Parenthood’s president, a job she’s held since 2006.

