More than two dozen Democrats demanded Wednesday that President Trump fire his son-in-law from his roles in the White House, saying his security clearance problems and business conflicts of interest make him unfit to serve.

Led by Rep. Don Beyer, Virginia Democrat, the lawmakers wrote a letter to Chief of Staff John Kelly laying out their case, saying a number of other countries have reportedly identified Mr. Kushner as a manipulatable figure close to the president.

“It is impossible for the American people or their elected Representatives to have faith that Jared Kushner will put their interests above his own personal and financial interests,” the lawmakers said. “The only path forward is clear: Jared Kushner must resign immediately. If he will not, we believe it is your duty as White House chief of staff to fire him.”

Mr. Kelly has already limited Mr. Kushner’s access to secret information after it was revealed his background check was still in processing. He’d been working on a tentative top secret clearance, as part of his Trump-assigned duties in negotiating with foreign governments such as Mexico and Israel.

Mr. Kushner is married to Ivanka Trump, the president’s eldest daughter and another White House adviser.

