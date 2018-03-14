Rep. Charlie Dent said Wednesday that Republicans in swing districts are better prepared for the November election than those in safe seats.

“I think most Republicans realize we’re running into a very serious headwind — a hurricane force wind. It’s coming and we have to be ready for it. Some of our members in the marginal districts, in the swing districts, are better prepared for these fights frankly than some of our members in safer seats,” Mr. Dent, Pennsylvania Republican, said on CNN.

Mr. Dent said the race in his home state on Tuesday showed what many Republicans already know to be true — that the midterm elections will be tough. The race in the 18th Congressional District is still too close to call with Democrat Conor Lamb leading by a very narrow margin.

“This district, while it’s a plus-20 Trump district, you can also call it a minus-20 Hillary district. People didn’t like Hillary Clinton very much there, and so as Republicans we have to be very careful looking at these margins,” Mr. Dent said.

Mr. Dent announced his plans to retire last year. While he said the choice was personal, he also added that some of the current political polarization contributed to his decision.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.