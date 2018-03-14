Democrat Conor Lamb said Wednesday that President Trump is still popular in the district where he’s claimed a congressional victory.

“He’s a popular person here. But I think what happens when you campaign in real life as much as possible, those divisions go away. Everyone gave me a fair shake, and I know there are people who voted for the president who also voted for me,” Mr. Lamb, Pennsylvania Democrat, said on CNN.

The race in Pennsylvania’s 18th Congressional District is still too close to call after Tuesday’s election. Republican Rick Saccone has yet to concede, despite Mr. Lamb declaring victory. There are still over 1,000 absentee ballots left to count before a victor can be declared.

“We have people all over the district following this, and they’ve seen a lot of elections here, and they feel confident about how this will turn out,” Mr. Lamb said.

Mr. Trump visited the district over the weekend to campaign on behalf of Mr. Saccone. The president made comments about Mr. Lamb’s youth and appearance, but the Democrat said voters were tired of this derisive talk.

“There was a lot of foolishness in this election, and a lot really cartoonish campaigning, and I think by the time of the president’s visit last weekend, I think people were tired of that kind of approach,” he said.

Democrats are already pitching the race as a foreshadow of what’s to come for Republicans in the November midterm races.

