The Democratic National Committee tried to piggyback Wednesday off Conor Lamb’s performance in the western Pennsylvania special congressional election, blasting out a fundraising email urging readers to bankroll “more victories.”

“This is the first House seat we’ve flipped from red to blue since Donald Trump was elected president — and this can be the first of many defeats he and Paul Ryan get this year,” DNC Chair Tom Perez said in the fundraising request. “But you and I both know that Republicans aren’t going to take this lying down.”

The DNC played a minimal role in the race, as Mr. Lamb sought throughout his campaign against Republican Rick Saccone to distance himself from the party because of the sense many voters have that national Democrats have alienated them.

The 33-year-old former Marine vowed to vote against Rep. Nancy Pelosi as leader of the House Democrats and also refused to join Democrats in calling for expansive gun control following the shooting at a Florida high school.

The fundraising email went out before the official winner was declared.

But Mr. Perez — like Mr. Lamb — did not wait for the final rally and in his email highlighted how pro-Saccone outside groups invested $10 million in the race.

“But thanks to strong grassroots support and on-the-ground organizing, Democrats flipped PA-18 from red to blue,” Mr. Perez said. “Now it’s time to scale our grassroots organizing program in all 50 states — and the only way we’ll be successful is if supporters like you help build this organization.”

“We can take back the House in November — but only with your help,” he said.

