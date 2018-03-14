President Trump is tapping Larry Kudlow as his new chief economic adviser, bringing in the conservative commentator to replace outgoing National Economic Council Director Gary Cohn, according to multiple reports.

Mr. Trump on Tuesday gave high praise to Mr. Kudlow. He called him a “very strong” candidate for the job.

The president later that evening called Mr. Kudlow, an economic analyst and former host of a CNBC show, and offered him the job. Mr. Kudlow accepted. The new hire was first reported by Politico.

Mr. Cohn, a Democrat, announce his resignation last week after clashing with Mr. Trump over tariffs. His departure was one in a string of changes in the top ranks of the administration.

The next day, Mr. Trump ousted Rex W. Tillerson from his job as secretary of state. The president repeatedly rebuked Mr. Tillerson for not adhering to the president’s agenda.

Mr. Kudlow was an early supporter of Mr. Trump’s presidential run and helped craft his tax cut plan. The president views him as a like-minded ally on economic policy.

“We agree on most. He now has come around to believing in tariffs as a negotiating point,” Mr. Trump said Tuesday. “You know, I am renegotiating trade deals and without tariffs, we would not do nearly as well.”

