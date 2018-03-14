A high school teacher who also serves as a reserve police officer and city councilman in Northern California accidentally fired a gun inside a classroom during a safety lesson Tuesday afternoon, injuring at least one student.

Dennis Alexander, a math and administration of justice teacher at Seaside High School who is also a Seaside city councilman and reserve officer for Sand City Police Department, was teaching a course about gun safety when he accidentally fired his pistol about 1:20 p.m. Tuesday.

Mr. Alexander was pointing his gun at the ceiling when it fired, and fragments from either the bullet or broken ceiling fell and lodged into a 17-year-old boy’s neck, the student’s father, Fermin Gonzales, told NBC-affiliated KSBW.

“It’s the craziest thing. It could have been very bad,” Mr. Gonzales said. “He’s shaken up, but he’s going to be OK.”

A news release from the Seaside Police Department said no one suffered “serious injuries.”

Mr. Alexander was placed on administrative leave from his positions at Seaside High School and the Sand City Police Department pending an investigation into the incident.

“I have concerns about why he was displaying a loaded firearm in a classroom. We will be looking into that,” Sand City Police Chief Brian Ferrante told KSBW.

Whether teachers should be trained and armed in the classroom has become a hot topic in the wake of last month’s mass school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.