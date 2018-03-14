Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton sprained her hand Tuesday during her visit to Jodhpur, India, according to reports.

Mrs. Clinton was forced to cancel a trip to Jodhpur’s historic Mehrangarh fort on Tuesday evening after doctors advised her to rest, the Deccan Herald reported.

Hillary, who was staying at the Umaid Bhawan Palace during her two-day visit to Jodhpur, was reportedly attended by a team of local doctors.

“We received a phone call from Umaid Bhawan Palace and we were requested to send a team of doctors and hot bandage to the hotel after Hillary complained of pain in her hand,” Anand Goyal, owner of the Goyal Hospital in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, told the Deccan Herald.

The news comes after video showed Mrs. Clinton on Monday falling twice on stairs outside the Jahaj Maha palace in Mehrauli, Delhi, and using her hand and the help of two escorts to brace herself. It is unclear whether her hand injury is a direct result of Monday’s incident.

The twice-failed Democratic presidential candidate is in India promoting her book, “What Happened.” Her injury comes five months after she broke her toe falling down some stairs in the U.K.

