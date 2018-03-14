CHICAGO (AP) - Students at schools across Illinois plan to participate in a national walkout to protest gun violence.

Wednesday’s walkouts come after a gunman killed 17 students last month at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Many students plan to step outside for 17 minutes, one minute for each person killed at the Florida school. Many Chicago Public Schools plan to participate. Dozens of Catholic schools in Cook and Lake counties plan peace-building activities.

Collinsville High School junior Parker Kent tells the Chicago Tribune he and his classmates are joining the walkout because they “don’t ever want to worry about these insane acts of violence.”

Some legislators in Springfield also plan a walkout at the state Capitol for 20 minutes on Wednesday morning to show solidarity with students.

