Jubilant Democrats and much of the news media have proclaimed that Democrat Conor Lamb’s microscopic victory over Republican Rick Saccone is a glorious symbol. Though Mr. Lamb received a mere 641 votes more than his opponent in the Pennsylvania race, his fans insist it is an automatic bellwether signaling the inevitable defeat of the GOP in the midterms and beyond — a predictable narrative.

The bout is also a teachable moment for both parties, however. For Republicans, it is a warning to stop squabbling and get back to the business of winning. The Democrats, meanwhile, could be facing a serious identity crisis.

“Having apparently eked out a win with a pro-life, pro-gun conservative candidate, will the Democratic Party now shift to the middle?” asks David Marcus, a correspondent for The Federalist.

“There is no question that in today’s Democratic Party, where Dianne Feinstein is too conservative to be endorsed by the California Democratic Party, Lamb is about as close to being a Republican as a Democrat can get. We’re talking about a candidate who is a Catholic former Marine who supports fracking, opposes Nancy Pelosi and literally launched his campaign with an ad showing him firing an AR-15. Democrats have to decide if this is the kind of face and policy approach they want going forward, or if they prefer candidates more like Hillary Clinton,” Mr. Marcus observes.

Indeed, Mr. Lamb was seen in a campaign ad aiming the aforementioned semi-automatic rifle as a narrator advised “He still loves to shoot.” The spot was released in mid-January.

“The biggest lesson and decision here is for Democrats. Do middle of the road, GOP-light candidates like Lamb hold the keys to the Speaker’s office? Or should Democrats ride the wave of progressive resistance as far they can, hoping not just for a majority, but a majority made up of congressmen on the far-Left?” adds Mr. Marcus. “District by district, the Party of Jackson and Jefferson may be able to pick and choose a moderate here and a firebrand there, but as a national party, they will need to choose an identity not just going into 2018, but into the presidential election of 2020 as well. Now is the time when they must begin to make that choice.”

NETFLIX GETS NEWS

Hybrid media keeps emerging. First there was news that Facebook pines to partner with major broadcasters, seeking to supply news updates for one billion devoted users. Now MarketWatch reports Netflix is “poised to enter the TV news business” on behalf of its 118 million subscribers.

“Netflix has spotted a hole in the market for a current affairs TV show encompassing both sides of the political divide and are seeking to fill it,” advised an unnamed source.

Netflix has already hired such talkmeisters as David Letterman and Norm MacDonald to chat up the news. Reports have also surfaced that Netflix is in “advanced” negotiations with former President Barack Obama to produce his own series.

“So many news shows consist of talking heads rehashing opinions with minimal crews operating in the field. So there’s no reason why Netflix couldn’t do a better reporting job than how CNN is doing at the moment,” veteran TV new director Heywood Gould told MarketWatch — while former CBS anchor Dan Rather advised that he was “available.”

GREEN TIE DAY ON CAPITOL HILL

Green ties, properly poured pints of Guinness stout and fresh shamrocks will be in evidence Thursday when Ireland has a moment in the Capitol.

‘Tis a bit o’ a big deal. House Speaker Paul D. Ryan is set to host the 35th annual Friends of Ireland Luncheon with a guest list that includes President Trump and Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar. The tradition of celebrating close ties between the two nations with a cordial midday meal was established by President Reagan and House Speaker “Tip” O’Neill in 1983.

“Equal parts beer and bipartisanship, I trust it will surely satisfy everyone’s appetite to celebrate St. Patrick,” says Mr. Ryan.

Also on hand to set a proper mood: Anthony Kearns, a member of the famed Irish Tenors who offers a repertoire which can bring a sentimental tear to the eye of even the most driven politicos.

“It is indeed a privilege to accept the invitation of Speaker Ryan to sing for the Friends of Ireland Luncheon which highlights the shared history and enduring affection between Ireland and America. I hope to express that closeness through my music on this special occasion,” says the gracious Mr. Kearns.

LIBERTARIANS ARE PERCOLATING

The Libertarian Party is now billing itself as “the fastest growing political party in America.”

Indeed, Libertarian registration has surged 92 percent in the last decade according to Ballot Access News — in contrast to Democrats, down by 8 percent over the same time period, and Republicans, down by 5 percent.

“This is heartening news,” observes Libertarian National Committee Chairman Nicholas Sarwark, who says there are 619 Libertarian candidates running for office, and that the party has attained ballot access in 39 states.

And about the actual numbers: There are currently 511,000 registered Libertarian voters and 158 Libertarians who currently hold elective office in state and local governments. In addition, over 4 million voters opted for Libertarian presidential hopeful Gary Johnson in the 2016 election.

“The grass-roots energy we are seeing in 2018 is amazing. We have set a national goal of running more than 2,000 candidates for federal, state, and local office this year,” says Mr. Sarwark.

POLL DU JOUR

• 75 percent of U.S. voters support diplomatic efforts to get North Korea to suspend its nuclear weapons program; 83 percent of Republicans, 70 percent of independents and 74 percent of Democrats agree.

• 63 percent overall support additional sanctions against the North Korean government; 75 percent of Republicans, 56 percent of independents and 60 percent of Democrats agree.

• 57 percent support adding North Korea to a list of counties designated as state sponsors of terrorism; 69 percent of Republicans, 51 percent of independents and 51 percent of Democrats agree.

• 32 percent support airstrikes against North Korean military targets; 46 percent of Republicans, 22 percent of independents and 27 percent of Democrats agree.

• 23 percent support sending in U.S. ground troops to take control of North Korea; 30 percent of Republicans, 17 percent of independents and 20 percent of Democrats agree.

Source: A Politico/Morning Consult poll of 1,997 registered U.S. voters conducted March 8-12.

