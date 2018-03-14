Sen. Marco Rubio said Wednesday that his bill to create restraining orders regarding gun purchases has gained some support.

“It allows somebody to go to court, either a family member, someone that lives with you, or law enforcement present evidence to a judge — clear and convincing evidence — that this person is a danger to himself or others, and the judge can issue a restraining order,” Mr. Rubio, Florida Republican, said on Fox News.

Mr. Rubio’s state experienced a mass shooting on Feb. 14 at a local high school. Seventeen people were killed and several more were wounded at Majory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz, 19, a former student at the school, was charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder. He is being held without bond.

In the wake of the tragedy, Stoneman Douglas students made gun laws a priority, marching to the state capital in Tallahassee and demanding action from lawmakers.

Gov. Rick Scott and the legislature passed a school safety bill last week, including so-called “red flag” laws, that restrict gun sales to those considered a danger to themselves or others. Mr. Rubio, and Sen. Bill Nelson, Florida Democrat, co-sponsored the measure on the federal level.

When asked about the National Rifle Association’s stance on the issue, Mr. Rubio said he wasn’t aware how it felt about his proposal. The group has been largely blamed for the the lack of action on gun laws, particularly after the Parkland shooting last month.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.