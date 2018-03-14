CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire high school students say they will join a national walkout following the deadly shooting in Parkland, Florida.

Students across the state will lead rallies Wednesday as a part of the #Enough National School Walkout to End Gun Violence. Demonstrations come in the wake of the Feb. 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Organizers have called for a 17-minute walkout, one minute for each of the 17 students and staff members killed in Florida.

At least 15 schools in New Hampshire have signed up.

The walkouts are being promoted by organizers of the Women’s March.

