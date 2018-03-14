PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) — The National Rifle Association has sent out a defiant tweet that included a picture of an assault-style rifle and a comment saying: “I’ll control my own guns, thank you.”

The tweet was posted Wednesday morning as students around the country staged school walkouts to protest gun violence. The NRA has come under increased criticism since last month’s shooting at a Florida high school that killed 17 people. The gunman in that shooting used an AR-15 assault rifle.

The nationwide walkouts are the biggest demonstration yet of the student activism that has emerged following the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14 in Parkland, Florida.

