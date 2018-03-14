The midterm election year is off to an ugly start for President Trump.

Democrat Conor Lamb’s narrow victory Tuesday for a House seat in Pennsylvania — still unofficial with absentee and other ballots yet to be counted — came in a district that Mr. Trump won by 20 percentage points in 2016.

Mr. Trump campaigned there last weekend for Republican Rick Saccone. He predicted Mr. Saccone “should win easily, and he is going to win easily.”

Donald Trump Jr. campaigned there. Administration officials from Vice President Mike Pence to White House counselor Kellyanne Conway campaigned for Mr. Saccone.

The Republican Party and conservative groups poured about $10 million into the 18th district race to avoid a Democratic upset.

Democrats said Mr. Lamb’s performance spells bad news for the White House in the midterms.

“That sound you hear is a blue wave approaching,” said Bradley Beychock, president of the liberal super PAC American Bridge, in a memo Wednesday. “The results in Pennsylvania spell disaster for Republicans in November; if they can’t win in a longtime Republican stronghold, no district is safe, especially considering that Republicans nationwide will have to confront the same liabilities that brought Rick Saccone down in Pennsylvania.”

Mid-term elections typically go against the party holding the White House, as Mr. Trump has been warning his base. But the special election in southwestern Pennsylvania took place in “Trump country,” a district the GOP should have held.

Mr. Trump didn’t refer directly to the apparent election outcome on Twitter early Wednesday, instead touting the strong economy.

“Perhaps at no time in history have the business fundamentals of U.S. companies been better than they are today!” the president tweeted.

Former Trump campaign aide Jason Miller said Mr. Saccone ran a poor race.

“The problem for candidates like Rick Saccone is you can’t wait until the 11th hour to become a Trump Republican,” Mr. Miller said on CNN Tuesday night. “He came across as establishment, and I think that was more of the problem.”

Republican National Committee spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany said Mr. Lamb “has essentially run as a Republican.”

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.