PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - A Portland activist has pleaded guilty to a second round of sexual abuse charges against him, this time for having sexual contact multiple times with a 17-year-old boy.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Rhodes pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree sexual abuse in Multnomah County Circuit Court on Tuesday.
The victim couldn’t consent to the contact because he was a minor. Rhodes — then 20 or 21 — was more than three years older than the teenager at the time of the 2014 or 2015 encounters. It’s a crime in Oregon for an adult to have sexual contact with a minor if there’s three or more years in age difference.
His sentencing is scheduled for June, after he’s sentenced in Washington County for second-degree sexual abuse of a 17-year-old girl in 2014.
A Washington County jury found Rhodes guilty Friday.
