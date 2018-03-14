President Trump said Wednesday that Democrats are still blocking important appointments to various diplomatic and judicial posts.

“Hundreds of good people, including very important Ambassadors and Judges, are being blocked and/or slow walked by the Democrats in the Senate. Many important positions in Government are unfilled because of this obstruction. Worst in U.S. history!” Mr. Trump tweeted.

Mr. Trump fired Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Tuesday, selecting CIA Director Mike Pompeo to replace him. The move highlighted the number of vacancies at the State Department, with CNBC reporting that over two dozen ambassador posts are waiting for nominees and more than a dozen are still waiting on confirmation.

