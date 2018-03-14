Emails obtained by a liberal watchdog group show Ben Carson and his wife selected the $31,000 furniture set themselves, disputing earlier claims that the Housing and Urban Development secretary had minimal involvement in the choice.

An email to Mr. Carson’s assistant specifically references the “printouts of the furniture the Secretary and Mrs. Carson picked out, according to documents obtained through a request from American Oversight, CNN reported.

An HUD spokesman denied the couple’s involvement in what was seen as an extravagant choice last month, saying they “had no awareness” of the purchase.

Another spokesman told CNN it was a “career staffer” who ordered the dining set. Mr. Carson later said he was “surprised” by price and requested that the order be cancelled.

