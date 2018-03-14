Former Trump aide Sam Nunberg said Wednesday that he warned Roger Stone not to associate himself with WikiLeaks during the campaign for fear of an investigation.

“I had warned him repeatedly during that 2016 summer: Do not associate yourself with Julian Assange. I said for two reasons: One, at that point, it seemed pretty obvious that Hillary Clinton was going to win, and there was surely going to be a special counsel into these matters. And if there was a Democratic majority in either body of Congress, he was going to get called,” Mr. Nunberg said on CNN.

He said that despite President Trump’s victory, a special counsel was called anyway and that he’s unsure if Mr. Stone, a former Trump adviser, had any contact with Mr. Assange, WikiLeaks‘ founder, although he doubts it.

Mr. Stone said during the campaign that he was in touch with WikiLeaks, but he has since denied having contact or association with the group or Mr. Assange.

Mr. Nunberg recently made headlines when he repeatedly called several cable news stations to discuss his pending subpoena to appear before the special counsel and the grand jury. He originally said he would not appear and refused to turn over documents, but then said he did honor the request.

He refused to comment on what else the special counsel’s team asked him, but did say he was asked about Mr. Stone and WikiLeaks, calling Mr. Stone a close friend.

During the 2016 campaign, Mr. Assange released hundreds of emails by Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta. The emails were released in multiple rounds, but stopped after the 2016 election concluded.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.