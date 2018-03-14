Attorney General Jeff Sessions is considering firing former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, The New York Times reported Wednesday afternoon.

The move could come just days before Mr. McCabe, who was the bureau’s second-highest ranking official, is set to retire.

Mr. McCabe is the focus of an internal Department of Justice probe on the FBI’s investigation over decisions made during the 2016 presidential campaign, including Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server. The Justice Department’s inspector general concluded that Mr. McCabe was not forthcoming during the review, The Times reported.

Although the report has not yet been released, The Times cited Mr. McCabe’s 2016 decision to allow FBI officials to speak with reporters about an investigation into the Clinton Foundation. As a result, the report launched an FBI disciplinary process that recommended Mr. McCabe’s firing, the newspaper said.

It is up to Mr. Sessions to accept or reject that recommendation.

Mr. McCabe’s retirement will take effect Sunday, but he stepped down in January nearly two months before his scheduled departure. A government official at the time said Mr. McCabe was merely using his retirement eligibility a few weeks early.

If Mr. Sessions does fire Mr. McCabe, it would place his pension as a 21-year government employee in jeopardy, The Times said.

No announcement is imminent, Justice Department spokeswoman Sarah Isgur Flores said in a statement.

“The department follows a prescribed process by which an employee may be terminated,” Ms. Flores said. “That process includes recommendations from career employees, and no termination decision is final until the conclusion of that process. We have no personnel announcements at this time.”

Mr. McCabe has been a target of President Trump’s ire over the past year.

“Why didn’t A.G. Sessions replace Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe, a Comey friend who was in charge of Clinton investigation but got big dollars ($700,000) for his wife’s political run from Hillary Clinton and her representatives,” Mr. Trump tweeted last year. “Drain the Swamp!”

Mr. McCabe’s wife, Jill, received political contributions totaling $467,500 from the political action committee of Virginia’s governor at the time, Terry McAuliffe, for her unsuccessful campaign for the state Senate in 2015. Campaign records also showed that the state Democratic Party, over which Mr. McAuliffe had influence, made two other payments totaling $207,788 to her campaign.

Mr. McAuliffe was co-chairman of then-President Bill Clinton’s 1996 re-election campaign and chairman of Mrs. Clinton’s 2008 presidential campaign.

Mr. McCabe later took over as deputy director of the FBI and oversaw the Clinton email investigation.

In January, released texts between FBI employees Peter Strzok and Lisa Page revealed that FBI Chief of Staff James Rybicki believed Mr. McCabe should have recused himself from the investigation into Mrs. Clinton’s private email server.

“Rybicki just called to check in,” Ms. Page said in the text. “He very clearly 100 percent believes that Andy should be recused because of the ‘perception.’ “

The watchdog group Judicial Watch said documents it uncovered in litigation over Mr. McCabe’s conduct spurred public pressure for his “removal.”

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.