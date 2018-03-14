Comedian Steven Crowder’s Twitter access has been suspended over allegedly “hateful conduct” in one of his latest videos.

The host of “Louder with Crowder” will be silent for one week on Twitter due to an undercover video posted to his popular YouTube channel late Tuesday. The conservative pundit used a character named “SvenComputer” to crash a “gender fluid” panel at the annual South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas.

“The agenda is clear: thou shalt not be a conservative,” Courtney Kirchoff wrote on his official website Wednesday. “Thou shalt not offend the social justice left. Thou shalt not question the leftist agenda.”

The video in question, which was also pulled from YouTube, initially included the uncensored word ‘f—ggot’. His video was edited to bleep the possible infraction, but a 12-hour Twitter ban was extended to one week after changes were made.

“Twitter didn’t necessarily find ‘f—ggot’ offensive,” the “Louder with Crowder” team added. “They apparently found the general concept of the video offensive.”

The website noted that Twitter has yet to take down a slew of defamatory and altered images portraying Mr. Crowder as a white supremacist.

Twitter did not respond to The Daily Wire’s request for comment regarding Mr. Crowder’s ban.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.