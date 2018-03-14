With Secretary of State Rex Tillerson fired and leaving at the end of the month, a leading conservative national security think tank is saying President Trump’s next move should be to show National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster the door as well.

Frank Gaffney, president and CEO of the Washington-based Center for Security Policy, on Wednesday praised the decision to oust Mr. Tillerson, comparing it to President Reagan’s decision to dismiss his secretary of state, Al Haig, for “engaging in similarly rank and even contemptuous insubordination and serial sabotaging of the president’s policies.”

Mr. Gaffney said in a statement Mr. Trump should follow that up by sacking Gen. McMaster, who replaced Michael Flynn as national security adviser one month into Mr. Trump’s presidency. Gen. McMaster, Mr. Gaffney said, was too closely aligned with Mr. Tillerson and his skepticism of some of the president’s top foreign policy priorities.

“Every president is entitled to expect and receive his subordinates’ faithful execution of his direction,” Mr. Gaffney said. “For [Mr. Trump] to get it, he’ll also have to replace the enabler of Rex Tillerson’s insubordination, National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster, with someone deeply experienced, supremely competent and aligned with him and his policies.”

A better choice for the job, Mr. Gaffney said, was hawkish pundit and former U.S. U.N. Amb. John Bolton.

