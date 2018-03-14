The White House attempted Wednesday to put a happy face on a likely Democratic win in a Pennsylvania special election where President Trump went all-in for the GOP candidate.
“The president’s engagement in the race turned what was a deficit for the Republican candidate to what is essentially a tie,” said White House deputy press secretary Raj Shah. “Also the Democrat in the race really embraced the president’s policies and his vision whereas he didn’t really embrace [House Minority Leader] Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic leader.”
Democrat Conor Lamb narrowly led Republican Rick Saccone in a House district in southeastern Pennsylvania that Mr. Trump carried by nearly 20 points in 2016.
The GOP loss in the usually reliably conservative district, where Mr. Trump headlined a rally Saturday for Mr. Saccone, is widely viewed as a harbinger of tough midterm elections ahead for Republicans.
Mr. Saccone was down by as much as 8 points in the polls heading into the election Tuesday.
Mr. Lamb, who was selected by a party committee rather than voters because of the special election process, ran as a conservative, pro-life, pro-gun Democrat who vowed to oppose a leadership role for Mrs. Pelosi.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times is switching its third-party commenting system from Disqus to Spot.IM. You will need to either create an account with Spot.im or if you wish to use your Disqus account look under the Conversation for the link "Have a Disqus Account?". Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.