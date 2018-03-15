AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - The Maine Department of the Secretary of State says 12 candidates have qualified for the primaries to run for governor.

Republican Gov. Paul LePage is leaving the post because of term limits.

Democratic candidates are Attorney General Janet Mills; State Sen. Mark Dion; former state speaker of the House Mark Eves; former State Rep. Diane Russell; former Biddeford Mayor Donna Dion; attorney Adam Cote; and activist Betsy Sweet.

Republican candidates are State Senate President Michael Thibodeau; House Minority Leader Ken Fredette; State Sen. Garrett Mason; former health and human services Commissioner Mary Mayhew; and businessman Shawn Moody.

The primary is scheduled to take place June 12. Unaffiliated candidates have to file by June 1.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.