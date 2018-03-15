OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) - More than 400 people are now U.S. citizens following a naturalization ceremony at Johnson County Community College in Overland Park.
WDAF-TV says people from 66 different countries participated in the program Wednesday. Among them was 24-year-old Gabriel Garay, a native of Bolivia. He says he cherishes the opportunity to live in the U.S. and raise a family here.
U. S. Magistrate Judge Teresa J. James presided over the ceremony and told the new citizens they bring, “diverse talents, experiences, culture and hope for the future.”
