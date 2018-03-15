Rep. Adam Schiff said Thursday the House Intelligence Committee’s investigation needs to continue, even with the special counsel’s ongoing investigation into the matter.

“We can’t simply rely on Bob Mueller cause his job is different than ours,” Mr. Schiff, California Democrat, said on CNN. He was referring to special counsel Robert Mueller who is leading the investigation into collusion claims between the Trump campaign and Russia.

“It’s not his job to tell the country what happened, and outside of an indictment, he may not be able to speak. That’s what the Congress is supposed to do,” Mr. Schiff said.

He also slammed the House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes for his mishandling of the investigation. Mr. Nunes went to the White House last year to reveal some of the findings of the investigation, sparking an ethics probe and removing him from the investigation.

“His objective has been to protect the White House, not to do a credible investigation,” Mr. Schiff said.

Tensions on the committee have run high throughout this process as Republicans say they’ve closed their investigation. Democrats, however, vow to continue with it.

