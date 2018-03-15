PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) - U.S. Air Force officials will meet with officials in New Hampshire to discuss a municipal well closed over concerns about contaminants.

The Air Force had met with the Pease Restoration Advisory Board Wednesday night to discuss water treatment activities at Pease International Tradeport in Portsmouth. The Portsmouth Herald reports the Air Force formed the advisory board after Portsmouth closed the Haven well located at a former Air Force base.

Officials believe the Haven well was contaminated by the use of firefighting foam that contains toxic chemicals - known as PFAS - at the former Air Force base, which is also a Superfund cleanup site.

Studies on PFAS have determined they could also cause low birth weights and increase cholesterol levels.

