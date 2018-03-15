Here is a sampling of Alaska editorials:

March 14, 2018

Ketchikan Daily News: No easy answer

Alaska Permanent Fund dividends pay for education and health care, among other things.

The state Legislature is discussing enshrining the dividend in the Alaska Constitution.

The House unveiled House Joint Resolution 23 this week, which is designed to amend the Constitution with the intent to protect dividend payouts and allow use of permanent fund earnings to address the state’s multi-billion-dollar deficit.

HJR 23 doesn’t specify what the payouts would be. This would allow future Legislatures to adjust the amount based on what it needs for other state programs, such as education and health care.

Specifying a payout amount conflicts with other constitutional provisions, according to an Anchorage Daily News interview with Rep. Paul Seaton.

This means payout amounts would be at the whim of future lawmakers, whose voting record would be available at re-election time. Voters would respond to their particular legislator’s permanent fund payout decision at the ballot box.

Both major political parties will have to agree with this idea for it to be approved in the Legislature; the House majority needs five votes from the Republican minority, and the Senate is controlled by Republicans.

As lawmakers entertain this idea and others to resolve the budget deficit, there’s no easy answer.

While the state might need permanent fund dollars for its programs, Alaskans who receive dividend payouts often use those for necessities, such as health care. Many also use the extra cash to pay for school-related items for their K-12 family members or to create a bank account for higher education.

Both the state and families have “programs” to pay for.

March 14, 2018

Fairbanks Daily News-Miner: You have the right to know what your government is doing

Government secrecy often breeds corruption within and mistrust from the public. But of course, this is America, and we have laws protecting our right to know what our various governments - local, state and federal - are doing.

This week is Sunshine Week, a celebration of our access to public information. In 2005, the American Society of Newspaper Editors started Sunshine Week to get people across the nation talking about the laws that protect our access to information. Sunshine Week always falls on the week of March 16, which was the birthday of the fourth president, James Madison, who wrote the first drafts of the U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights.

On a near-daily basis, journalists across the nation hold accountable government officials, agencies, staff and so on. Laws creating public record dissemination and open meetings allow for access to much of the information needed to hold government accountable. An understanding of the laws that keep government open is beneficial to the general public, too.

Alaska’s Open Meeting Act, for example, requires a governing body such as the Fairbanks City Council or Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly to give sufficient notice of when meetings are held. This law is also what guarantees us the right to attend these meetings and watch the legislative process. The council or assembly can enter into a closed executive session to discuss things such as litigation but only when the purpose of the session is clearly defined.

Although the internet allows for a trove of information, documents, court records and audio recordings to be posted on government websites, you may one day want to access information that is not readily available, such as a contract or communications between government officials. Alaska law requires information requests to be processed within 10 business days, though there are some restrictions, such as tax information that would disclose a business’s proprietary information.

At the city and borough level, a person can go to the clerk’s office to request records. Oftentimes, the more specific the request, the easier it is for staff to find the records you are looking for. A records request could cost money. If it takes more than five hours for staff to track down the records requested, a fee can be levied. Hard copies may result in an additional fee. For example, at Fairbanks City Hall, it costs $1 for the first page of records printed and $0.25 for each additional page.

There are more exceptions to which records can be obtained through a request. For example, the Freedom of Information Act, which is what guarantees that a member of the public can access federal government records does not allow a person to obtain classified information due to national defense purposes. To learn more about the Freedom of Information Act, go to Foia.gov.

Sunshine Week should be a reminder to everyone that open and honest governments require accountability, and everyone has the ability to take part in the process.

