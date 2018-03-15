Rep. Ben Ray Lujan said Thursday that the Democratic win in Pennsylvania’s 18th Congressional District shows that Republicans need a new strategy if they want to remain competitive in November.

“What we have to acknowledge is that the Republicans ran a failed playbook,” Mr. Lujan, New Mexico Democrat, said on Fox News.

Mr. Lujan heads the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee and said they are confident that campaigning on Democratic policies will give them similar victories in November.

“Let’s also not forget that Conor Lamb ran as pro-union, pro-jobs, pro-Medicare, pro-Social Security. He also ran against the Republican tax scam,” Mr. Lujan said.

The Democratic victory in Tuesday’s special House election was a close race in what was previously a Republican district. Democrat Conor Lamb declared victory by a few hundred votes over Republican Rick Saccone.

President Trump won the 18th Congressional District by double-digit margins less than two years ago.

