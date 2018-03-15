CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A bill that would prohibit state agency commissioners from participating in political activities has been voted down by the state Senate.

The bill introduced by Democratic state Sen. Jeff Woodburn, of Whitefield, said a commissioner may not hold or campaign for elective office; serve as the officer of a political party or committee; use his or her name in support of or in opposition to a candidate; participate in or contribute to political campaigns; or act as a lobbyist.

The Senate voted against the bill Thursday.

Republican Sen. Bill Gannon, of Sandown, said there are serious concerns that the bill is an infringement on the right to free speech.

