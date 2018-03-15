A federal grand jury in Tennessee has returned a superseding indictment against a former Nashville judge on obstruction charges stemming from an alleged scheme to embezzle cash from a nonprofit drug treatment facility, the Department of Justice said.

Cason “Casey” Moreland, 60, was originally indicted in April 2017 on five counts of obstruction of justice.

The superseding indictment returned Wednesday adds five new counts, including two additional obstruction of justice counts, including witness tampering and destruction of documents, two counts related to theft from a program receiving federal funds and one one count of committing an offense while on pretrial release.

Mr. Moreland was a judge for the General Sessions Court of Metropolitan Nashville and Davidson County. He heard civil, criminal and traffic cases as well as presided over the General Sessions Drug Treatment Court, a specialized court designed to provide alternatives to incarceration for low-level defendants.

The Drug Treatment Court is supported by the nonprofit Davidson County Drug Court Foundation. Prosecutors allege Mr. Moreland began embezzling cash from the foundation in the spring of 2016. Mr. Moreland is alleged to have directed to the Drug Court Foundation’s director to deliver envelopes with the organization’s cash to him in exchange for allowing the director her compensation according to court documents.

The superseding indictment alleges that after learning of the investigation, Mr. Moreland took steps to interfere with the investigation. He is accused of ordering the Drug Court Foundation’s director to destroy documents that would show the amount of cash that had been paid to the Foundation and ultimately stolen by Moreland.

He is also alleged to have attempted to tamper with a witness by suggesting that she lie to the grand jury investigating his conduct, according to court documents.

This case was investigated by the FBI and is being prosecuted by trial attorneys Lauren Bell and Andrew Laing of the Department of Justice Criminal Division’s Public Integrity Section and Assistant U.S. Attorney Cecil VanDevender of the Middle District of Tennessee.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.