HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - Connecticut Gov. Dannel P. Malloy and U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal are voicing concern about President Donald Trump’s push to arm teachers, despite a state law that generally makes it illegal to possess a firearm on the grounds of a elementary or secondary school.

The two Democrats said Thursday they worry the president may try to pre-empt such state laws in order to arm teachers.

Blumenthal says it’s possible that Trump might issue an executive order or push for a federal law that would override Connecticut gun-free zone law. He predicted any such move would likely be challenged in court.

Representatives from associations of school boards, administrators and superintendents joined Malloy and Blumenthal in announcing opposition to arming teachers, a proposal Trump has advocated since the recent Florida school shooting.

