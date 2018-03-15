President Trump confirmed Thursday that Larry Kudlow will be his new economic adviser.

“Larry Kudlow will be my Chief Economic Advisor as Director of the National Economic Council. Our Country will have many years of Great Economic & Financial Success, with low taxes, unparalleled innovation, fair trade and an ever expanding labor force leading the way! #MAGA” Mr. Trumptweeted.

Mr. Kudlow previously served as a senior CNBC contributor. He will replace Gary Cohn who quit after losing a fight with Mr. Trump over tariffs.

